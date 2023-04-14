Energy Sector Update for 04/14/2023: BTE, NGG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently up 0.09%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.22% at $82.34 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.06% to $86.14 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.6% lower at $2 per 1 million BTU.

Baytex Energy (BTE) was more than 1% higher after it priced a private offering of $800 million of senior unsecured notes due 2030 at 98.709% of par and upsized it from $750 million previously.

National Grid (NGG) said it continues to expect 2022/2023 underlying earnings per share growth in the middle of its 6%-to-8% compound annual growth rate guidance range. National Grid was recently down more than 2%.

