Energy
BTE

Energy Sector Update for 04/14/2023: BTE, NGG, XLE, USO, UNG

April 14, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently up 0.09%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.22% at $82.34 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.06% to $86.14 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.6% lower at $2 per 1 million BTU.

Baytex Energy (BTE) was more than 1% higher after it priced a private offering of $800 million of senior unsecured notes due 2030 at 98.709% of par and upsized it from $750 million previously.

National Grid (NGG) said it continues to expect 2022/2023 underlying earnings per share growth in the middle of its 6%-to-8% compound annual growth rate guidance range. National Grid was recently down more than 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTE
NGG
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.