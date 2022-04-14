Energy Sector Update for 04/14/2022: TTE, SEE, XOM, PUMP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by 0.5%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down near 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.5% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $1.62 at $102.63 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.45 to $107.43 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.015 lower at $6.982 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and ENEOS said they are conducting a study on the feasibility of producing sustainable aviation fuel at ENEOS's Negishi Refinery in Yokohama, Japan. TotalEnergies was recently down nearly 2%.

Sealed Air (SEE), ExxonMobil (XOM) and Ahold Delhaize USA announced their collaboration on an advanced recycling initiative, which is expected to start this summer and expand over time. ExxonMobil was marginally lower recently.

ProPetro (PUMP) said it extended the maturity of its existing asset-based loan facility by five years through 2027 while lowering the commitments to $150 million from $300 million. ProPetro was down 0.07% recently.

