Energy Sector Update for 04/14/2022: HPK,ROCC,LBRT

Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was rising 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.0% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was ahead $0.34 to $104.59 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude also was gaining $0.60 to $109.38 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were extending their recent advance, climbing $0.21 to $7.21 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, HighPeak Energy (HPK) climbed over 15% after the exploration and production company overnight declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, unchanged from its most recent distributions to investors.

Ranger Oil (ROCC) rose 6.1% after the energy producer late Wednesday authorized a new, $100 million stock buyback program extending through the end of March 2023.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) added 1.4% after Goldman Sachs raised its price target for the company's shares by $2 to $16 each and also reiterating its neutral stock rating.

