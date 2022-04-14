Energy
HPK

Energy Sector Update for 04/14/2022: HPK,ROCC,LBRT

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was rising 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.0% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was ahead $0.34 to $104.59 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude also was gaining $0.60 to $109.38 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were extending their recent advance, climbing $0.21 to $7.21 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, HighPeak Energy (HPK) climbed over 15% after the exploration and production company overnight declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, unchanged from its most recent distributions to investors.

Ranger Oil (ROCC) rose 6.1% after the energy producer late Wednesday authorized a new, $100 million stock buyback program extending through the end of March 2023.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) added 1.4% after Goldman Sachs raised its price target for the company's shares by $2 to $16 each and also reiterating its neutral stock rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HPK ROCC LBRT

Latest Energy Videos

How to Use Nasdaq TotalView to Trade Volatility in the Energy Sector.

Apr 01, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular