Energy Sector Update for 04/14/2022: BKH,HPK,ROCC,LBRT

Energy stocks were ending mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.3% -- reversing a midday decline -- while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was rising 0.8% in late trade.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.2% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.70 higher at $106.95 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was gaining $2.27 to $111.05 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped another $0.30 on Thursday, climbing to a 14-year high at $7.30 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Black Hills Corp (BKH) was 0.6% higher after a Denver jury ruled against the electricity and natural gas utility in litigation brought by privately held GT Resources.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) climbed 6.4% after the exploration and production company overnight declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, unchanged from its most recent distributions to investors.

Ranger Oil (ROCC) rose 5.1% after the energy producer late Wednesday authorized a new, $100 million stock buyback program extending through the end of March 2023.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) added 2% after Goldman Sachs raised its price target for the company's shares by $2 to $16 each and also reiterating its neutral stock rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.