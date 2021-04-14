Energy Sector Update for 04/14/2021: TOT, SSL, TM, TALO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing by 0.79%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.4%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.37 at $61.55 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.42 to $65.09 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.66 per 1 million BTU.

Total (TOT) has postponed its application for additional drilling in a South African offshore gas block, Reuters reported, citing a letter from environmental consultancy SLR to its shareholders. Total was slightly advancing in recent trading.

Sasol (SSL) was climbing past 1% after saying it will join forces with Toyota Motor (TM) to pursue the development of a proof-of-concept demonstration for a green hydrogen mobility ecosystem in South Africa.

Talos Energy (TALO) was nearly 3% higher after it reported successful drilling results from the Puma West exploration project located in the US Gulf of Mexico Green Canyon Block 821.

