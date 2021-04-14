Energy Sector Update for 04/14/2021: GPRK,BRY,SSL,TM,OEG

Energy stocks eased moderately from their prior session highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.1% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.97 higher at $63.15 per barrel after the International Energy Agency raised its 2021 demand forecast and a report showed US inventories fell last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $2.70 to $66.37 per barrel this afternoon while Henry Hub natural gas futures were unchanged at $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, GeoPark (GPRK) was 7.6% higher after the Colombian oil and gas producer disclosed plans for a follow-on private placement of 5.5% notes maturing in 2027 and using a portion of the net proceeds to redeem some of its 6.5% senior notes due 2024.

Berry Petroleum (BRY) rose 7% following a Keybanc upgrade to overweight from sector weight.

Sasol (SSL) climbed 3.6% after announcing plans for a proof-of-concept demonstration project with Toyota (TM) for a green hydrogen mobility ecosystem in South Africa.

Orbital Energy (OEG) declined fractionally, giving back a nearly 8% gain that followed the electric utility company saying it completed its $48 million acquisition of telecommunications company Gibson Technical Services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.