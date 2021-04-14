Energy Sector Update for 04/14/2021: GPRK,BRY,SSL,TM,OEG

Energy
Energy stocks eased moderately from their prior session highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.1% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.97 higher at $63.15 per barrel after the International Energy Agency raised its 2021 demand forecast and a report showed US inventories fell last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $2.70 to $66.37 per barrel this afternoon while Henry Hub natural gas futures were unchanged at $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, GeoPark (GPRK) was 7.6% higher after the Colombian oil and gas producer disclosed plans for a follow-on private placement of 5.5% notes maturing in 2027 and using a portion of the net proceeds to redeem some of its 6.5% senior notes due 2024.

Berry Petroleum (BRY) rose 7% following a Keybanc upgrade to overweight from sector weight.

Sasol (SSL) climbed 3.6% after announcing plans for a proof-of-concept demonstration project with Toyota (TM) for a green hydrogen mobility ecosystem in South Africa.

Orbital Energy (OEG) declined fractionally, giving back a nearly 8% gain that followed the electric utility company saying it completed its $48 million acquisition of telecommunications company Gibson Technical Services.

