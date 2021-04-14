Energy Sector Update for 04/14/2021: BRY,SSL,TM,OEG

Energy
Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.91 to $63.09 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $2.86 to $66.53 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 higher at $2.63 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 4.6% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 7.3% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was less than 0.1% higher.

In company news, Berry Petroleum (BRY) rose 8.1% following a Keybanc upgrade to overweight from sector weight previously.

Sasol (SSL) climbed 5.4% after announcing plans for a proof-of-concept demonstration project with Toyota (TM) for a green hydrogen mobility ecosystem in South Africa.

Orbital Energy (OEG) increased 4.4% after the electric utility company Wednesday said it has completed its acquisition of telecommunications company Gibson Technical Services for $48 million.

