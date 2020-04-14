Energy
Energy Sector Update for 04/14/2020: PDCE,NAT,PUMP

Energy stocks were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.7%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.34 to $21.07 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.64 to $30.10 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $1.68 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 5.8% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 2.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.1% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) PDC Energy (PDCE) was narrowly lower on Tuesday after the exploration and production company said it was slashing its FY20 capital budget by $500 million compared with its prior forecast to a new range of $500 million to $600 million. The company also said it was expecting to generate more than $100 million of free cash flow this year assuming a West Texas Intermediate price for crude oil of $25 per barrel and natural gas selling for $2 per 1 million BTU and natural gas liquids fetching around $5 per barrel.

In other sector news:

(+) Nordic American Tankers (NAT) climbed 1.3% after Tuesday saying it does not expect a negative impact from the recently signed deal between major producers to cut global petroleum output by about 10%. In a letter to shareholders, Nordic CEO Herbjorn Hansson said the shipping company enjoys a "strong" market position, adding he expects the world economy to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic supported by government stimulus efforts and lower oil prices.

(-) ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) fell 3% after the oilfield-services company Tuesday said board members have approved a shareholder rights plan to protect the company from a potential takeover as falling oil prices and reduced demand produced a more than 64% decline in its share price this year. Existing investors will receive one right to buy another share for each share they now own at a 50% discount, with each right becoming exercisable if an individual or group acquires 10% or more of its shares or 20% in the case of certain passive investors.



