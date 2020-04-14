Energy Sector Update for 04/14/2020: CVX,XOM,PDCE,NAT,PUMP

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.17%

CVX +0.98%

COP -0.64%

SLB -1.76%

OXY -2.54%

Energy stocks extended their retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.30 lower at $20.11 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.69 to $30.05 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 7 cents to $1.65 per 1 million BTU.

(+) Chevron (CVX) was fractionally lower after the energy major Tuesday said it was temporarily halting all construction work at its 50%-owned Tengizchevroil joint venture with ExxonMobil (XOM) and two other partners in Kazakhstan to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Chevron said there were confirmed COVID-19 cases among its contractor and subcontractor workforce as the number of infections in Kazakhstan has climbed past 1,200 cases on Tuesday, according to the Kazinform news agency.

(+) Nordic American Tankers (NAT) climbed 2.7% after Tuesday saying it does not expect a negative impact from the recently signed deal between major producers to cut global petroleum output by about 10%. In a letter to shareholders, Nordic CEO Herbjorn Hansson said the shipping company enjoys a "strong" market position, adding he expects the world economy to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic supported by government stimulus efforts and lower oil prices.

(-) PDC Energy (PDCE) turned 3% lower late Tuesday, reversing an earlier gain for the exploration and production company after it said it was slashing its FY20 capital budget by $500 million compared with its prior forecast to a new range of $500 million to $600 million and also canceled its stock buyback program.

(-) ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) fell 3% after the oilfield-services company Tuesday said board members have approved a shareholder rights plan to protect the company from a potential takeover as falling oil prices and reduced demand produced a more than 64% decline in its share price this year. Existing investors will receive one right to buy another share for each share they now own at a 50% discount after an individual or group acquires 10% or more of its shares or 20% in the case of certain passive investors.

