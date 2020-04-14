Energy Sector Update for 04/14/2020: BORR, TS, DCP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +1.03%

CVX: +0.69%

COP: +0.61%

SLB: +1.19%

OXY: +0.33%

Energy majors were advancing pre-bell Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.11 at $21.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.61 to $31.13 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $1.69 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 3.65% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.97% lower.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Borr Drilling (BORR), which was plunging by more than 41% after saying it received notices of early termination of contracts from Exxon Mobil (XOM) and that it expects to receive further suspension notices from customers amid market conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) Tenaris (TS) was more than 3% higher after it announced that it is temporarily suspending operations at its facilities in Koppel and Ambridge, Pa., Brookfield, Ohio, and Baytown, Texas, on the back of the unprecedented oversupply in the oil market, and operational restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) DCP Midstream (DCP) was climbing by more than 3% amid a plan to carry out a 15% workforce cut across its nine-state footprint.

