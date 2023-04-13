Energy Sector Update for 04/13/2023: TTE, BP, XOM

Energy stocks were mostly higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.9% to $82.51 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 1% to $86.47 per barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 25 billion cubic feet in the week ended April 7, trailing the 27 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following a decrease of 23 billion the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4% lower at $2.01 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TotalEnergies (TTE) is weighing a bid for oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group, which is backed by Carlyle Group (CG) and CVC Capital Partners, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. TotalEnergies shares were rising 0.6%.

BP (BP) said Thursday it started oil production at its Argos offshore platform in the Gulf of Mexico. The company's shares were up 0.6%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) Chief Executive Darren Woods' reported pay totaled $35.9 million in 2022, up from $23.6 million a year earlier, according to a filing. Exxon shares were little changed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.