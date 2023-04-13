Energy
IMPP

Energy Sector Update for 04/13/2023: IMPP, REI, TALO, XLE, USO, UNG

April 13, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was inactive recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.29% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.49% at $82.85 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.6% to $86.81 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.29% lower at $2.09 per 1 million BTU.

Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) was climbing past 2% amid plans to implement a spin-off of two of its drybulk carriers, which will be owned by a newly formed unit that aims to be listed on Nasdaq.

Ring Energy (REI) said about 14.5 million of its outstanding warrants have been amended to cut their exercise price to $0.62 per share in exchange for early exercise of the warrants. Ring Energy was recently down more than 5%.

Talos Energy (TALO) said certain stockholders aim to sell about 25.5 million of the company's common shares from time to time. Talos Energy was marginally advancing in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMPP
REI
TALO
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.