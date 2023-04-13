Energy Sector Update for 04/13/2023: IMPP, REI, TALO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was inactive recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.29% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.49% at $82.85 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.6% to $86.81 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.29% lower at $2.09 per 1 million BTU.

Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) was climbing past 2% amid plans to implement a spin-off of two of its drybulk carriers, which will be owned by a newly formed unit that aims to be listed on Nasdaq.

Ring Energy (REI) said about 14.5 million of its outstanding warrants have been amended to cut their exercise price to $0.62 per share in exchange for early exercise of the warrants. Ring Energy was recently down more than 5%.

Talos Energy (TALO) said certain stockholders aim to sell about 25.5 million of the company's common shares from time to time. Talos Energy was marginally advancing in recent premarket activity.

