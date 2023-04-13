Energy Sector Update for 04/13/2023: DUK, TTE, XOM, BP

Energy stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.2% to $82.25 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping more then 1% to $86.20 per barrel.

US natural-gas stocks rose by 25 billion cubic feet in the week ended April 7, trailing the 27 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following a decrease of 23 billion the previous week.

Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 3.7% lower at $2.02 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Duke Energy (DUK) said it completed two new solar energy sites in Florida's Alachua and Suwannee counties. Duke Energy shares were down 0.3%.

TotalEnergies (TTE) is weighing a bid for oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group, which is backed by Carlyle Group (CG) and CVC Capital Partners, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. TotalEnergies shares were rising 0.6%.

BP (BP) said it started oil production at its Argos offshore platform in the Gulf of Mexico. The oil giant's shares were up 0.7%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) Chief Executive Darren Woods' reported pay totaled $35.9 million in 2022, up from $23.6 million a year earlier, according to a filing. Exxon shares were edging up 0.5%.

