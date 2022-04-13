Energy Sector Update for 04/13/2022: TTE, IO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) climbing past 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up over 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.90% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.48 at $102.08 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.83 to $106.47 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.09 higher at $6.77 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was gaining over 2% in value after saying it will create a joint venture with ENEOS to develop business-to-business solar distributed generation in Asia.

ION Geophysical (IO) said it has filed for a petition for voluntary Chapter 11 relief in a bankruptcy court in Texas. ION Geophysical was recently advancing by more than 3%.

