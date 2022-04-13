Energy Sector Update for 04/13/2022: MDGS,ATCO,NE,IO

Energy stocks added to their midday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.6% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.2% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $3.65 higher at $104.25 per barrel, finishing near its intraday high after the Energy Information Administration reported a larger-than-expected build in US commercial crude inventories last week. Global benchmark Brent crude was rising $4.25 to $108.89 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.32 to $7.00 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Medigus (MDGS) added 3.1% after saying it has acquired a nearly 19.2% equity stake in ABI Energy, paying $300,000 in cash and issuing $400,000 of its American depositary shares as the lead investor in a $1.4 million funding round for the privately held pipeline technologies company.

Noble (NE) rose 1.2% after the offshore drilling contractor late Tuesday said antitrust regulators in Brazil, Norway and Trinidad and Tobago have approved its proposed merger with Maersk Drilling. The companies also said they expect UK authorities will require them to sell some of their rigs in the North Sea before agreeing to the deal.

Atlas (ATCO) was climbing almost 1% after its APR Energy subsidiary said the term of its gas generation project in Brazil has been extended to nearly 4 years from only a year.

ION Geophysical (IO) plunged over 37% after the marine seismic surveys company overnight disclosed plans to voluntarily seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas. The company also said all of its lenders and the holders of around 80% of its 8.00% senior secured second-priority notes maturing in 2025 have signed off on the process.

