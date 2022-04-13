Energy Sector Update for 04/13/2022: ATCO, NE, IO

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 2% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was ahead $2.85 to $103.45 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was gaining $3.23 to $107.87 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.26 higher at $6.94 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Atlas (ATCO) was climbing 1.1% after its APR Energy subsidiary said the term of its gas generation project in Brazil has been extended to nearly 4 years from only a year.

Noble (NE) also rose 1.1% after the offshore drilling contractor late Tuesday said antitrust regulators in Brazil, Norway and Trinidad and Tobago have approved its proposed merger with Maersk Drilling. The companies also said they expect UK authorities will require them to sell some of their rigs in the North Sea before agreeing to the deal.

ION Geophysical (IO) plunged almost 34% after the marine seismic surveys company overnight disclosed plans to voluntarily seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas. The company also said all of its lenders and the holders of around 80% of its 8.00% senior secured second-priority notes maturing in 2025 have signed off on the process.

