Energy Sector Update for 04/13/2021: VNOM,TOT,CHK

Energy stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing less than 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.33 to $60.03 per barrel, supported by OPEC raising its 2021 demand forecast, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.29 to $63.57 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.06 higher at $2.63 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 2.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.9% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 1.2%.

In company news, Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) rose 4.7% after saying it produced around 15,500 barrels of oil per day, on average, during its recently concluded Q1, down from 17,441 barrels per day during the first three months of 2020.

Total (TOT) was fractionally higher after JPMorgan raised its stock rating for the French energy major to overweight from neutral previously.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) was edging higher again in choppy trade after announcing the launch of a pilot partnership with Project Canary to produce responsibly sourced natural gas at selected well pads in the Marcellus shale formation in northwestern Pennsylvania and the Haynesville shale in northwest Louisiana.

