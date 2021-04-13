Energy Sector Update for 04/13/2021: TOT, GPRK, FANG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) gaining 0.25% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 2% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.67 at $60.37 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.73 to $64.01 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

Total (TOT) was up 1% after saying it has teamed up with Germany-based Siemens Energy to conduct research to develop sustainable solutions for reducing carbon emissions from natural gas liquefaction facilities and related power generation assets.

Geopark (GPRK) was down 0.6% as it reported consolidated output of 38,131 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the three months ended March 31, down 17% from a year earlier.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) was 1.2% higher after saying it now sees capital expenditures of $280 million to $300 million for Q1 and $1.6 to $1.75 billion for 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.