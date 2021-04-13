Energy
TOT

Energy Sector Update for 04/13/2021: TOT, GPRK, FANG, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) gaining 0.25% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 2% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.67 at $60.37 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.73 to $64.01 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

Total (TOT) was up 1% after saying it has teamed up with Germany-based Siemens Energy to conduct research to develop sustainable solutions for reducing carbon emissions from natural gas liquefaction facilities and related power generation assets.

Geopark (GPRK) was down 0.6% as it reported consolidated output of 38,131 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the three months ended March 31, down 17% from a year earlier.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) was 1.2% higher after saying it now sees capital expenditures of $280 million to $300 million for Q1 and $1.6 to $1.75 billion for 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TOT GPRK FANG XLE USO

Latest Energy Videos

    #TradeTalks: Global commodities and how they are responding to current events

    Direxion Head of Alternatives Ed Egilinsky joins Jill Maladrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss global commodities and how they are responding to current events.

    5 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular