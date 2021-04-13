Energy Sector Update for 04/13/2021: KBR,VNOM,TOT,CHK

Energy stocks logged slim gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF rising 0.1% each. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1% decline while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 1.3% ahead.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.70 higher at $60.40 per barrel, supported by OPEC raising its 2021 demand forecast, while Brent crude contract was advancing $0.57 to $63.85 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.06 to $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, KBR (KBR) was little changed late in regular-hours trading Tuesday after saying it signed a license agreement with JS Energy for its proprietary technology that converts propane into propylene for a planned project in Pakistan.

Total SA (TOT) was fractionally higher after JPMorgan raised its stock rating for the French energy major to overweight from neutral previously.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) was flat after announcing the launch of a pilot partnership with Project Canary to produce responsibly sourced natural gas at selected well pads in the Marcellus shale formation in northwestern Pennsylvania and the Haynesville shale in northwest Louisiana.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) rose 3.7% after late saying it produced around 15,500 barrels of oil per day, on average, during its recently concluded Q1, down from 17,441 barrels per day during the first three months of 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.