Energy Sector Update for 04/13/2020: TAT, NE, ARLP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +2.94%

CVX: +2.48%

COP: +2.36%

SLB: +1.64%

OXY: +4.17%

Energy heavyweights were gaining in pre-market trading Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.34 at $23.10 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.17 to $31.31 per barrel and natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $1.81 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.61% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.82% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Transatlantic Petroleum (TAT), which was down around 1% after saying it expects labor expenses in Dallas to be reduced by about 50% following cost-cutting initiatives, including reductions in staff and compensation, as a response to the decline in crude oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) Noble (NE) was more than 3% higher after withdrawing its previously announced 2020 targets for revenue and capital spending due to declining oil prices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Saudi-Russia oil price war.

(+) Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was climbing by around 1% after announcing the extended suspension of coal production at all of its mines in the Illinois Basin through April 26 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

