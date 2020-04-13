Energy
TAT

Energy Sector Update for 04/13/2020: TAT, NE, ARLP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +2.94%

CVX: +2.48%

COP: +2.36%

SLB: +1.64%

OXY: +4.17%

Energy heavyweights were gaining in pre-market trading Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.34 at $23.10 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.17 to $31.31 per barrel and natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $1.81 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.61% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.82% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Transatlantic Petroleum (TAT), which was down around 1% after saying it expects labor expenses in Dallas to be reduced by about 50% following cost-cutting initiatives, including reductions in staff and compensation, as a response to the decline in crude oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) Noble (NE) was more than 3% higher after withdrawing its previously announced 2020 targets for revenue and capital spending due to declining oil prices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Saudi-Russia oil price war.

(+) Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was climbing by around 1% after announcing the extended suspension of coal production at all of its mines in the Illinois Basin through April 26 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TAT NE ARLP XOM CVX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular