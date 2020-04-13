Energy Sector Update for 04/13/2020: PBR,TAT,TNP.TO,NE

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.7%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 23 cents to $22.99 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was rising 53 cents to $32.01 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $1.71 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was falling 1.9%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Petrobras (PBR) fell fractionally this afternoon. The Brazilian energy major Monday said it will allow local natural gas distribution companies to pay all of their invoices coming due in April, May and June in installments in response to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic on consumption. Petrobras also will not charge penalties for non-compliance with the daily demand schedule or the contract obligations of capacity charges or minimum compensation.

In other sector news:

(+) Transatlantic Petroleum (TAT) rose almost 14% after saying it expects to have lower its labor expenses in Dallas by around 50% following several cost-cutting actions, including reductions in staff and compensation, as a response to the decline in crude oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) Noble (NE) declined 9% after withdrawing its FY20 revenue target and capital budget because of the recent declines in global crude oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

