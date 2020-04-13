Energy Sector Update for 04/13/2020: FTSI,EQT,PBR,TAT,TNP.TO,NE

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.03%

CVX +1.53%

COP -1.22%

SLB -3.07%

OXY +0.33%

Energy stocks were ending mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.8% although the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was edging 0.1% higher. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 35 cents lower at $22.41 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract rose 39 cents to $31.87 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 1 cent to $1.72 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) FTS International (FTSI) dropped nearly 32% on Monday after the hydraulic fracturing company reportedly hired Lazard to be its financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis as its legal counsel to help it weather the ongoing slump in oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

In other sector news:

(+) Transatlantic Petroleum (TAT) rose over 13% after saying it expects to have lower its labor expenses in Dallas by around 50% following several cost-cutting actions, including reductions in staff and compensation, as a response to the decline in crude oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(-) Petrobras (PBR) fell 1% this afternoon. The Brazilian energy major Monday said it will allow local natural gas distribution companies to pay all of their invoices coming due in April, May and June in installments in response to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic on consumption. Petrobras also will not charge penalties for non-compliance with the daily demand schedule or the contract obligations of capacity charges or minimum compensation.

(-) Noble (NE) declined 12% after withdrawing its FY20 revenue target and capital budget because of the recent declines in global crude oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

