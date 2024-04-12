Energy Sector Update for 04/12/2024: WTI, XOM, HES, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.8%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.2% at $86.86 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.8% to reach $91.32 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 1% at $1.75 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

W&T Offshore (WTI) stock was up more than 2% after the company said overnight its board voted to expand to six members and appointed John Buchanan to fill a vacancy effective April 8.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Hess (HES) said they are moving forward with investments in the offshore Whiptail development project in Guyana after receiving government and regulatory approvals. Exxon Mobil shares were over 1% higher in recent Friday premarket activity.

