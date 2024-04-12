Energy Sector Update for 04/12/2024: SR, XOM, HES, PBR

Energy stocks were slipping Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down past 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting an about 2% drop, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index shed 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1% to $85.91 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing nearly 1% to $90.61 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures decreased 0.06% to $1.76 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Spire (SR) earnings growth is poised to top consensus estimates with the company positioned to operate in a "more stable and predictable manner," UBS Securities said Friday in a report. UBS initiated coverage of the company with a buy rating and a 12-month price target of $68. Spire shares added 0.2%.

Petrobras' (PBR) Chairman Pietro Sampaio Mendes has been suspended by a Brazilian judge over an alleged conflict of interest concerning his position in the Energy Ministry, Reuters reported Thursday, citing court documents. Petrobras shares dropped 2.3%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Hess (HES) said Friday they are moving forward with investments in the offshore Whiptail development project in Guyana after receiving government and regulatory approvals. The $12.7 billion Whiptail project will include up to 10 drill centers with 48 production and injection wells, the companies said. Meanwhile, Hess said in a regulagtory filing that an arbitration case between Exxon and Chevron (CVX) over a large oil project in Guyana is expected to drag on until the end of 2024. Exxon was down 0.8% and Hess was falling 1.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.