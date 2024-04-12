News & Insights

Energy
SR

Energy Sector Update for 04/12/2024: SR, XOM, HES, PBR

April 12, 2024 — 01:41 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were slipping Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down past 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting an about 2% drop, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index shed 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1% to $85.91 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing nearly 1% to $90.61 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures decreased 0.06% to $1.76 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Spire (SR) earnings growth is poised to top consensus estimates with the company positioned to operate in a "more stable and predictable manner," UBS Securities said Friday in a report. UBS initiated coverage of the company with a buy rating and a 12-month price target of $68. Spire shares added 0.2%.

Petrobras' (PBR) Chairman Pietro Sampaio Mendes has been suspended by a Brazilian judge over an alleged conflict of interest concerning his position in the Energy Ministry, Reuters reported Thursday, citing court documents. Petrobras shares dropped 2.3%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Hess (HES) said Friday they are moving forward with investments in the offshore Whiptail development project in Guyana after receiving government and regulatory approvals. The $12.7 billion Whiptail project will include up to 10 drill centers with 48 production and injection wells, the companies said. Meanwhile, Hess said in a regulagtory filing that an arbitration case between Exxon and Chevron (CVX) over a large oil project in Guyana is expected to drag on until the end of 2024. Exxon was down 0.8% and Hess was falling 1.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SR
XOM
HES
PBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.