Energy Sector Update for 04/12/2023: PCG, EOG, GEL

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.7%, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.3% increase while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was little changed.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 1 million barrels in the week ended April 7 following a decrease of 4.1 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising over 2% to $83.36 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.9% to $87.24 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.8% lower at $2.10 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, PG&E (PCG) has been sued by Friends of the Earth in a bid to block the company from seeking an extension of federal licenses to run the Diablo Canyon nuclear power facility in California, the environmental group said Tuesday. The company's shares were up about 0.5%.

EOG Resources (EOG) was up almost 1% after JP Morgan raised its price target for the stock to $144 from $139 while keeping its overweight rating.

Genesis Energy (GEL) maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per unit, payable May 15 to shareholders of record as of April 28. Genesis Energy was down 0.4%.

