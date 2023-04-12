Energy Sector Update for 04/12/2023: KRP, GEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently climbing by 0.7%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.7% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1.7% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.6% at $82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude also gained 0.6% to $86.11 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.4% lower at $2.18 per 1 million BTU.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) was advancing 2% after saying it has agreed to acquire mineral and royalty interests from Sabalo Holdings unit MB Minerals for about $143.1 million in a cash and stock deal.

Genesis Energy (GEL) maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common unit, payable May 15 to shareholders of record as of April 28. Genesis Energy was recently up 1.2%.

