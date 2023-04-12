Energy Sector Update for 04/12/2023: EOSE, EOG, PCG, GEL

Energy stocks were mostly higher late afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.4%, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% increase while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.3%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 1 million barrels in the week ended April 7 following a decrease of 4.1 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising over 2% to $83.18 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.9% to $87.22 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.9% lower at $2.10 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) was down over 12% after it agreed to sell 16 million shares of its common stock for $2.50 per share in a registered direct offering that is expected to generate gross proceeds of $40 million.

PG&E (PCG) has been sued by Friends of the Earth in a bid to block it from seeking an extension of federal licenses to run the Diablo Canyon nuclear power facility in California. The company's shares were little changed.

EOG Resources (EOG) was up 0.7% after JP Morgan raised its price target to $144 from $139 while keeping its overweight rating.

Genesis Energy (GEL) maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per unit, payable May 15 to shareholders of record as of April 28. Genesis Energy was down 0.3%.

