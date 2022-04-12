Energy Sector Update for 04/12/2022: NESR,KBR,GE,RCON

Energy stocks were surging amid a big rebound in crude oil prices back above $100 per barrel. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was rising 2.5%, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was 3.1% higher. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.3% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was climbing $6.48 to $100.77 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was gaining $6.36 to $104.84 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.09 higher at $6.73 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) rose 3.6% after it announced a new integrated services contract from Indian producer Cairn Oil & Gas. Financial terms and other contract details were not disclosed.

KBR (KBR) was edging 0.1% lower, giving back a 3.5% advance earlier Tuesday that followed the construction and oilfield services company saying it expects to receive a total of $271 million under a tentative settlement with a consortium that includes General Electric (GE) and Australian construction giant CIMIC Group (CIM.AX) in a contract dispute over work at the Ichthys Power Plant in Western Australia. Under terms of the proposed settlement, KBR is slated to receive a $203 million payment later this month and the remaining $68 million next March. GE shares were nearly 1% higher this afternoon.

Recon Technology (RCON) declined 0.9 after the oilfield-services firm said chief technology officer Guangqiang Chen was selected to succeed Yongquan Bi as board chairman, who stepped down, citing personal reasons.

