Energy Sector Update for 04/12/2022: MUR, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy Sector Update for 04/12/2022

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing nearly 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up over 3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.17% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $4.22 at $98.51 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained $3.80 to $103.15 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.018 higher at $6.661 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Murphy Oil (MUR) was advancing by more than 2% after saying the Khaleesi, Mormont, and Samurai field development project in the deep water Gulf of Mexico has produced its first oil.

TotalEnergies (TTE) signed a partnership with Polish state-owned group KGHM to participate on an equal basis in the Polish government tender for the development of offshore wind projects. TotalEnergies shares were down 0.7% recently.

