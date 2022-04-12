Energy
EOG

Energy Sector Update for 04/12/2022: EOG,NESR,KBR,GE,RCON

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks gave back a portion of their midday gains as crude oil prices drifted away from its best levels of the session. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was rising 1.4%, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was 1.5% higher. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.1% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $6.31 higher at $100.60 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was gaining $5.88 to $104.36 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures climbed $0.04 to $6.68 per 1 million BTU after earlier reaching as high as $6.95.

In company news, EOG Resources (EOG) advanced 2.6% on Tuesday after Barclays raised its price target for the energy producer by $4 to $143 a share and reiterating its overweight stock rating.

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) rose 1.1% after it announced a new integrated services contract from Indian producer Cairn Oil & Gas. Financial terms and other contract details were not disclosed.

Recon Technology (RCON) was edging 0.1% higher after the oilfield-services firm said chief technology officer Guangqiang Chen was selected to succeed Yongquan Bi as board chairman, who stepped down, citing personal reasons.

Among decliners, KBR (KBR) was 0.9% lower, giving back a 3.5% advance earlier Tuesday that followed the construction and oilfield services company saying it expects to receive a total of $271 million under a tentative settlement with a consortium that includes General Electric (GE) and Australian construction giant CIMIC Group (CIM.AX) in a contract dispute over work at the Ichthys Power Plant in Western Australia. Under terms of the proposed settlement, KBR is slated to receive a $203 million payment later this month and the remaining $68 million next March. GE shares were nearly 1% higher this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EOG NESR KBR GE RCON

Latest Energy Videos

How to Use Nasdaq TotalView to Trade Volatility in the Energy Sector.

Apr 01, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular