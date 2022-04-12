Energy Sector Update for 04/12/2022: EOG,NESR,KBR,GE,RCON

Energy stocks gave back a portion of their midday gains as crude oil prices drifted away from its best levels of the session. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was rising 1.4%, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was 1.5% higher. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.1% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $6.31 higher at $100.60 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was gaining $5.88 to $104.36 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures climbed $0.04 to $6.68 per 1 million BTU after earlier reaching as high as $6.95.

In company news, EOG Resources (EOG) advanced 2.6% on Tuesday after Barclays raised its price target for the energy producer by $4 to $143 a share and reiterating its overweight stock rating.

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) rose 1.1% after it announced a new integrated services contract from Indian producer Cairn Oil & Gas. Financial terms and other contract details were not disclosed.

Recon Technology (RCON) was edging 0.1% higher after the oilfield-services firm said chief technology officer Guangqiang Chen was selected to succeed Yongquan Bi as board chairman, who stepped down, citing personal reasons.

Among decliners, KBR (KBR) was 0.9% lower, giving back a 3.5% advance earlier Tuesday that followed the construction and oilfield services company saying it expects to receive a total of $271 million under a tentative settlement with a consortium that includes General Electric (GE) and Australian construction giant CIMIC Group (CIM.AX) in a contract dispute over work at the Ichthys Power Plant in Western Australia. Under terms of the proposed settlement, KBR is slated to receive a $203 million payment later this month and the remaining $68 million next March. GE shares were nearly 1% higher this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.