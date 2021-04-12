Energy Sector Update for 04/12/2021: SPI, EGY, TOT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher before markets open on Monday. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) added 0.5%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) gained 1.2% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) rose 2.7%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $1.34 to $60.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude increased $1.29 per barrel to $64.24 and the natural gas futures were 6 cents higher to $2.58 per 1 million BTU.

SPI Energy Co (SPI) was up more than 1% after agreeing to acquire for an undisclosed sum the MA Lovers Lane 6.5-megawatt solar photovoltaic and 5.45-megawatt-hour energy storage project in Massachusetts from an unnamed third-party developer.

Meanwhile, Vaalco Energy (EGY) retreated over 4% during premarket trading on Monday. The company has appointed George Maxwell chief executive officer, succeeding Cary Bounds, who is leaving to pursue other interests.

In other sector news, Total S.A. (TOT) was trading fractionally higher after closing deals with the governments of Uganda and Tanzania, and China's state-owned oil company for the Lake Albert resources development project.

