Energy Sector Update for 04/12/2021: EGY,GTE.GTE.TO,TRP,TRP.TO

Energy stocks were slightly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.30 to $59.62 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.20 to $63.15 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.02 higher at $2.54 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.6% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.3%.

In company news, Vaalco Energy (EGY) fell 2.2% after Monday naming board member George Maxwell as its new CEO, succeeding Cary Bounds, who is leaving the oil and natural gas producer to pursue other interests.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) climbed 1.3% after saying production from its Acordionero field in northern Columbia has grown to around 16,400 barrels of oil per day, it highest level since September 2019.

TC Energy (TRP) rose 1.1% after the Canadian pipeline company said it was looking for potential investment opportunities in wind energy projects that could generate up to 2.5 million megawatt hours per year to power a portion of its pipeline assets in the US.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.