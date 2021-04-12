Energy Sector Update for 04/12/2021: BRY,EGY,GTE.GTE.TO,TRP,TRP.TO

Energy stocks extended earlier declines Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 1.1%. The Dow Jones US Utilities Index slipped less than 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.38 higher at $59.70 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced $0.22 to $63.17 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.04 to $2.56 per million BTU.

In company news, Berry Petroleum (BRY) shares were 2.7% higher after the comany said it expects non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for its recently concluded Q1 in a range of $46 million to $48 million, supported by rising production and crude oil prices and lower operating costs.

TC Energy (TRP) rose fractionally after the Canadian pipeline company said it's looking for investment opportunities in wind energy projects that could generate up to 2.5 million megawatt hours per year to power a portion of its pipeline assets in the US.

Among decliners, Vaalco Energy (EGY) was ending little changed after naming board member George Maxwell as its new CEO Monday. He will succeed Cary Bounds, who is leaving the oil and natural gas producer to pursue other interests.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) also turned fractionally lower, giving back an earlier small gain, after saying production from its Acordionero field in northern Colombia has grown to around 16,400 barrels of oil per day, the most since September 2019.

