Energy Sector Update for 04/11/2024: IYE, XLE, BTU, PBR

Energy stocks were higher premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.6% at $85.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude oil retreated 0.4% to $90.08 per barrel. Natural-gas futures were down 2.6% at $1.84 per 1 million BTU.

Peabody Energy (BTU) was down 7.5% after the company said that it expects to report Q1 revenue of $980 million for the quarter ended March 31, lower than Capital IQ analysts' expectation of $1.03 billion.

Petrobras (PBR) was up 0.4% a day after reports said Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates is set to stay in charge of the state-controlled oil giant for now, as internal government battles over the company's chief have cooled.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.