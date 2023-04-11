Energy
EMR

Energy Sector Update for 04/11/2023: EMR, AWK, BP

April 11, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.2% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.8% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.2%.

The Energy Information Administration raised its price forecast for Brent crude oil by 2.5% in the agency's monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook after OPEC's decision earlier this month to reduce production by about 1.1 million barrels per day to support prices and lower global oil inventories.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.1% to $81.42 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.5% to $85.43 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.3% softer at $2.17 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Emerson Electric (EMR) was up 0.7% even after Loop Capital cut its price target to $105 from $115 while keeping its buy rating.

American Water Works (AWK) said its Illinois American Water unit agreed to acquire the assets of the wastewater treatment plant of Granite City. American Water shares were little changed.

BP (BP) and Harbour Energy said they have reached an agreement to develop the Viking CCS carbon transportation and storage project in the UK. BP shares were up 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EMR
AWK
BP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.