Energy Sector Update for 04/11/2023: EMR, AWK, BP

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.2% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.8% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.2%.

The Energy Information Administration raised its price forecast for Brent crude oil by 2.5% in the agency's monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook after OPEC's decision earlier this month to reduce production by about 1.1 million barrels per day to support prices and lower global oil inventories.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.1% to $81.42 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.5% to $85.43 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.3% softer at $2.17 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Emerson Electric (EMR) was up 0.7% even after Loop Capital cut its price target to $105 from $115 while keeping its buy rating.

American Water Works (AWK) said its Illinois American Water unit agreed to acquire the assets of the wastewater treatment plant of Granite City. American Water shares were little changed.

BP (BP) and Harbour Energy said they have reached an agreement to develop the Viking CCS carbon transportation and storage project in the UK. BP shares were up 0.8%.

