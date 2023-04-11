Energy Sector Update for 04/11/2023: BP, TTE, STNG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.4%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.6% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.5% at $80.13 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.2% to $84.35 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1% higher at $2.19 per 1 million BTU.

BP (BP) and Harbour Energy said they have reached an agreement to develop the Viking CCS carbon transportation and storage project, located in the UK. BP was almost 1% higher.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it has accepted an offer to sell three product lines that are developed by its resin production and sales affiliate, Cray Valley, to Pacific Avenue Capital Partners. TotalEnergies shares were 0.6% higher recently.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) was climbing 0.9% after saying it has exercised purchase options on six ships, with the purchases expected to occur in June and reduce the company's debt by $147.3 million.

