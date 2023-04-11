Energy Sector Update for 04/11/2023: AVA, AWK, BP, EMR

Energy stocks were higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 1.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.9% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.2%.

The Energy Information Administration raised its price forecast for Brent crude oil by 2.5% in the agency's monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook after OPEC's decision earlier this month to reduce production by about 1.1 million barrels per day to support prices and lower global oil inventories.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.1% to $81.43 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.6% to $85.56 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.2% higher at $2.20 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Avista (AVA) said it finalized two long-term deals as part of its 2022 All Source Request for Proposal. The company's shares were up 1.3%.

Emerson Electric (EMR) fell 0.1%. Loop Capital cut its price target to $105 from $115 while keeping its buy rating.

American Water Works (AWK) said its Illinois American Water unit agreed to acquire the assets of the wastewater treatment plant of Granite City. American Water shares rose 0.2%.

BP (BP) and Harbour Energy said they agreed to develop the Viking CCS carbon transportation and storage project in the UK. BP shares were up 0.6%.

