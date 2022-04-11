Energy Sector Update for 04/11/2022: TTE, CRGY, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently slipping past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down over 3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up by more than 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $4.41 at $93.85 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $4.20 to $98.58 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.15 higher at $6.43 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was advancing by more than 3% after announcing a heads of agreement for the expansion of the Cameron LNG production and export facility in Louisiana.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) has registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the shelf offering of up to $75 million of class A common shares, according to a filing. Crescent Energy was over 5% lower recently.

Equinor (EQNR) was down more than 2% after after saying it has discovered oil and gas near the Troll and Fram area in the North Sea.

