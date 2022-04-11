Energy Sector Update for 04/11/2022: IO,CHX,EGY,DKL

Energy stocks pared a portion of their steep declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.9% in late trade and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 2.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.2% retreat and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.97 lower at $94.29 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was sliding $4.23 to $98.55 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures raced $0.37 higher to $6.64 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ION Geophysical (IO) dropped 4% after the oilfield services firm Sunday said its bank lenders and 79% of the investors holding its 8.00% senior secured second-priority notes maturing in 2025 agreed to a two-day extension to their forbearance agreements with the company through Tuesday while ION continues to pursue various strategic alternatives to strengthen its financial position, including a potential asset sale or business combination.

VAALCO Energy (EGY) slid 9%. The oil and natural gas producer said it completed the drilling of its Avouma 3H-ST development well in the Etame offshore field in Gabon.

Among gainers, ChampionX (CHX) added 0.2% after the oilfield-services company announced an unspecified supply surcharge on products delivered to its chemical technology customers, effective immediately. The surcharge is expected to remain in place while it negotiates permanent pricing agreements reflecting the current cost environment.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) rose 1.5% after announcing plans to acquire 3Bear Delaware Holding - NM for $624.7 million in cash, expanding its crude oil and natural gas gathering assets in the Delaware Basin in New Mexico. The deal is expected close around mid-year.

