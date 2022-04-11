Energy Sector Update for 04/11/2022: CHX,EGY,DKL

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 3.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.7% retreat and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling $4.26 to $94 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was sliding $4.64 to $98.14 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.32 higher at $6.60 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ChampionX (CHX) fell 0.5% after the oilfield-services company announced an unspecified supply surcharge on products delivered to its chemical technology customers, effective immediately. The surcharge is expected to remain in place while it negotiates permanent pricing agreements reflecting the current cost environment.

VAALCO Energy (EGY) slid 6.7%. The oil and natural gas producer said it completed the drilling of its Avouma 3H-ST development well in the Etame offshore field in Gabon.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) rose 2.3% after announcing plans to acquire 3Bear Delaware Holding - NM for $624.7 million in cash, expanding its crude oil and natural gas gathering assets in the Delaware Basin in New Mexico. The deal is expected close around mid-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.