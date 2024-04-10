News & Insights

Energy
PBR

Energy Sector Update for 04/10/2024: PBR, AWK, CVX, SHEL

April 10, 2024 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks rose late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 0.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index declined 2.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.2% to $86.25 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent added 1.3% to $90.56 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures gained 0.5% to $1.88 per 1 million BTU.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 6.4 million barrels in the week ended April 5 following an increase of 3.8 million barrels in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude oil stocks increased by 5.8 million barrels after a 3.2-million-barrel gain in the previous week, a larger gain than the 800,000-barrel increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Petrobras (PBR) Chief Executive Officer Jean Paul Prates is set to stay in charge of the state-controlled oil giant for now as internal government skirmishes over the position eased, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Petrobras shares rose 1%.

American Water Works (AWK) said it is ready to meet the US Environmental Protection Agency's final rule on national drinking water standards for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. Its shares fell 3.3%.

Chevron (CVX) paid Chief Executive Officer Michael Wirth $26.5 million in compensation for 2023, up from $23.6 million a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing. Separately, Barclays started coverage on Chevron with an overweight rating and $203 price target. Chevron shares rose 0.2%.

Shell's (SHEL) former CEO Ben van Beurden said Shell and other European oil and gas companies are at a disadvantage to their US-listed rivals, Reuters reported Tuesday. Shell shares gained 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBR
AWK
CVX
SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.