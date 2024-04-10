News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 04/10/2024: FANG, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

April 10, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Energy stocks were down premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.6% lower recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.7% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.6% at $85.77 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.7% to $90.00 per barrel. Natural gas futures were up 2.5% at $1.918 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) was 0.7% lower after it priced an offering of $850 million of 5.2% notes maturing in April 2027, $850 million of 5.15% notes maturing in January 2030, $1.3 billion of 5.4% notes maturing in April 2034, $1.5 billion of 5.75% notes maturing in April 2054 and $1 billion of 5.9% notes maturing in April 2064.

Shell's (SHEL) former Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said Shell and other European oil and gas companies are at a disadvantage to their US-listed rivals, Reuters reported. Shell was up 0.4% pre-bell.

