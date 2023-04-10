Energy Sector Update for 04/10/2023: XOM, PXD, VTLE, MXC

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up over 1%

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.6% rise while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.7% to $80.13 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 0.8% to $84.31 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were up near 10% at $2.21 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) held preliminary discussions with Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) about a potential acquisition of the oil and gas exploration and production company, The Wall Street Journal reported. Pioneer shares were rising more than 6% and Exxon was little changed.

Mexco Energy (MXC) was up 5.5% after the firm declared a special dividend of $0.10 per share and plans to buy back shares.

Vital Energy (VTLE) shares rose 2.2% after the company raised its 2023 total production guidance.

