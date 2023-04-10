Energy
NFE

Energy Sector Update for 04/10/2023: NFE, XOM, PXD, MXC, VTLE

April 10, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.7%

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.1% rise while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1% to $79.86 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 1% to $84.30 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures surged 7.1% to $2.15 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, New Fortress Energy (NFE) shares were rising over 5% after Deutsche Bank started coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a $60 price target.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) held preliminary discussions with Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) about a potential acquisition of the oil and gas exploration and production company, The Wall Street Journal reported. Pioneer shares were rising almost 6% and Exxon was down 0.7%.

Mexco Energy (MXC) was up 3.3% after the firm declared a special dividend of $0.10 per share and plans to buy back shares.

Vital Energy (VTLE) shares rose 3.4% after the company raised its 2023 total production guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFE
XOM
PXD
MXC
VTLE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.