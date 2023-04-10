Energy Sector Update for 04/10/2023: NFE, XOM, PXD, MXC, VTLE

Energy stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.7%

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.1% rise while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1% to $79.86 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 1% to $84.30 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures surged 7.1% to $2.15 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, New Fortress Energy (NFE) shares were rising over 5% after Deutsche Bank started coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a $60 price target.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) held preliminary discussions with Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) about a potential acquisition of the oil and gas exploration and production company, The Wall Street Journal reported. Pioneer shares were rising almost 6% and Exxon was down 0.7%.

Mexco Energy (MXC) was up 3.3% after the firm declared a special dividend of $0.10 per share and plans to buy back shares.

Vital Energy (VTLE) shares rose 3.4% after the company raised its 2023 total production guidance.

