Energy Sector Update for 04/10/2023: AMPY, KLXE, BORR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.1% lower. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 7% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.2% at $79.73 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent Crude lost 1.1% to reach $84.15 per barrel and natural gas futures were over 5% higher at $2.12 per 1 million BTU.

Amplify Energy (AMPY) was rising past 3% after saying it obtained approvals from federal regulatory agencies to resume operations at the Beta Field.

KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE) was 2% higher after it filed a registration statement on Friday for the potential sale of up to $250 million common shares.

Borr Drilling (BORR) was slightly advancing after saying its jack-up rig Hild secured a $123 million contract from an undisclosed customer for work in Latin America.

