Energy Sector Update for 04/09/2024: EPD, TPET, FANG, SUN, NS

April 09, 2024 — 03:41 pm EDT

Energy stocks were easing late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was falling 1%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was fractionally higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.3% to $85.29 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was dropping 1% to $89.48 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 2.1% higher at $1.88 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) said Tuesday the US Maritime Administration granted it a deepwater port license for the Sea Port Oil Terminal. Its shares were falling 0.9%.

Trio Petroleum (TPET) shares tumbled 22% after the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it retired $2.6 million in convertible notes.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) has launched a bond offering comprising up to five parts, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The longest portion of the issuance is a 40-year security that could yield 170 basis points above Treasuries, the report said, adding the offering's total size is about $5 billion. Diamondback shares were down 0.5%.

Sunoco (SUN) and NuStar Energy (NS) said Tuesday that the waiting period for Sunoco's $7.3 billion acquisition of NuStar under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has ended. Sunoco shares were falling 1.2%, and NuStar added 0.6%.

Energy
MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information
