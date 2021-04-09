Energy Sector Update for 04/09/2021: SUNW,AM,AR,DWSN,ERF,ERF.TO

Energy stocks improved from their session lows this afternoon, but remained in negative territory, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.1% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was fractionally lower.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.28 lower at $59.38 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.20 to $63.00 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were little changed at $2.52 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sunworks (SUNW) dropped 5% after late Thursday announcing its purchase of privately-held residential solar systems company Solcius for $51.8 million.

Antero Midstream (AM) declined 4.4% after saying Brendan Krueger, currently the vice president for finance at the pipeline and infrastructure company and its Antero Resources (AR) affiliate, will become chief financial officer at Antero Midstream following the April 30 retirement of Glen Warren Jr.

Among gainers, Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) was fractionally higher after late Thursday saying its board adopted a shareholder rights plan running through April 7, 2022, aimed at protecting investors from a "coercive or unfair" takeover bid.

Enerplus (ERF) rose 4.5% after RBC Capital Markets raised its price target for the Canadian oil and natural gas producer by C$0.50 to C$8.50 a share while keeping its outperform rating for the stock. Tudor, Pickering & Holt on Friday also reiterated its buy rating for the company's shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.