Energy Sector Update for 04/09/2021: IO, D, SWX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading mostly lower before markets open on Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declined 0.2%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.5%, while the United States Gas Fund (UNG) gained 0.9%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $0.28 to $59.32 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude decreased $0.39 per barrel to $62.81 and the natural gas futures were 2 cents higher to $2.54 per 1 million BTU.

Ion Geophysical (IO) was trading down 1.5%. Late Thursday, the company said it has been awarded an exclusive agreement for 3D multi-client programs offshore Kenya.

In other sector news, Dominion Energy (D) was down 0.1% after announcing Thursday it has secured a 22-year, $47.9 million utility energy service contract for Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Southwest Gas (SWX) was unchanged after filing on Thursday an "at-the-market" equity offering for sales of common stock totaling up to $500 million.

