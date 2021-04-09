Energy Sector Update for 04/09/2021: AM,AR,DWSN,ERF,ERF.TO

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.30 to $59.29 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.26 to $62.94 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 higher at $2.53 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was climbing 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.3% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was little changed.

In company news, Antero Midstream (AM) declined 3.8% after saying Brendan Krueger, currently the vice president for finance at the pipeline and infrastructure company and its Antero Resources (AR) affiliate, will become chief financial officer at Antero Midstream following the April 30 retirement of Glen Warren Jr.

Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) was little changed after late Thursday saying its board adopted a shareholder rights plan running through April 7, 2022, aimed at protecting investors from a "coercive or unfair" takeover bid.

Enerplus (ERF) rose 4% after RBC Capital Markets raised its price target for the Canadian oil and natural gas producer by C$0.50 to C$8.50 a share while keeping its outperform rating for the stock. Tudor, Pickering & Holt on Friday also reiterated its buy rating for the company's shares.

