Energy Sector Update for 04/09/2020: USWS, EQT, SDPI, PTEN, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:
XOM: +3.40%
CVX: +2.95%
COP: +5.86%
SLB: +6.66%
OXY: +9.06%
Energy majors were trading higher pre-bell Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.95 at $26.04 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.20 to $34.04 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $1.77 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.09% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.37% lower.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) US Well Services (USWS), which was surging more than 258% after announcing that it won a long-term contract to provide hydraulic fracturing services for EQT Corp. (EQT). Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.
(+) Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) was gaining more than 65% after saying it expects Q1 revenue to be flat year-on-year at about $5 million and that it has taken "aggressive actions" to preserve cash during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(+) Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) was up more than 8% after saying Mark Siegel is planning to retire as its executive chairman. Curti Huff, who is currently the lead independent director, will succeed him as non-executive chairman.
