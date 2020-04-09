Energy Sector Update for 04/09/2020: USWS, EQT, SDPI, PTEN, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +3.40%

CVX: +2.95%

COP: +5.86%

SLB: +6.66%

OXY: +9.06%

Energy majors were trading higher pre-bell Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.95 at $26.04 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.20 to $34.04 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $1.77 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.09% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.37% lower.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) US Well Services (USWS), which was surging more than 258% after announcing that it won a long-term contract to provide hydraulic fracturing services for EQT Corp. (EQT). Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

(+) Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) was gaining more than 65% after saying it expects Q1 revenue to be flat year-on-year at about $5 million and that it has taken "aggressive actions" to preserve cash during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) was up more than 8% after saying Mark Siegel is planning to retire as its executive chairman. Curti Huff, who is currently the lead independent director, will succeed him as non-executive chairman.

